TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Higher-end retail sites give the new meaning of fast fashion
Business Standard

Must share benefits of economic integration, says IMF

IMF also said global economic recovery was gaining momentum & commodity prices have firmed up

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at the IMF and World Bank's 2017 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington (Photo: Reuters)
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at the IMF and World Bank’s 2017 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington (Photo: Reuters)

The IMF has acknowledged that a prolonged period of low growth has brought to the fore the concerns of those who have been “left behind” and said it was important that global economic integration benefits everyone.

The IMF member-countries committed themselves to achieve a strong, sustainable and job-rich growth, using all policy tools — monetary and fiscal, and structural reforms — both individually and collectively. A communique issued yesterday at the end of the 35th meeting of the IMF said the global economic recovery was gaining momentum, commodity prices have firmed up and deflation risks were receding. While the outlook is improving, growth is still modest and subject to heightened political and policy uncertainties, it said.

Crisis legacies, high-debt levels, weak-productivity growth, and demographic trends remain challenging headwinds in advanced economies; while domestic imbalances, sharper-than- expected financial tightening, and negative spillovers from global uncertainty pose challenges for some emerging market and developing countries, the communique said.

Trade, financial integration, and technological innovation have brought significant benefits, improving living standards, and lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, it said.

“However, the prolonged period of low growth has brought to the fore the concerns of those who have been left behind. It is important to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from global economic integration and technological progress,” the IMF said.

“We reinforce our commitment to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced, inclusive, and job-rich growth. To this end, we will use all policy tools—monetary and fiscal policies, and structural reforms—both individually and collectively,” it said. 

The IMF member-countries reaffirmed their commitment to communicate policy stances clearly, avoid “inward-looking” policies, and preserve global financial stability.

Recognising that excessive volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability, the IMF member-countries said that they will refrain from competitive devaluations, and will not target their exchange rates for competitive purposes.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Must share benefits of economic integration, says IMF

IMF also said global economic recovery was gaining momentum & commodity prices have firmed up

IMF also said global economic recovery was gaining momentum & commodity prices have firmed up
The IMF has acknowledged that a prolonged period of low growth has brought to the fore the concerns of those who have been “left behind” and said it was important that global economic integration benefits everyone.

The IMF member-countries committed themselves to achieve a strong, sustainable and job-rich growth, using all policy tools — monetary and fiscal, and structural reforms — both individually and collectively. A communique issued yesterday at the end of the 35th meeting of the IMF said the global economic recovery was gaining momentum, commodity prices have firmed up and deflation risks were receding. While the outlook is improving, growth is still modest and subject to heightened political and policy uncertainties, it said.

Crisis legacies, high-debt levels, weak-productivity growth, and demographic trends remain challenging headwinds in advanced economies; while domestic imbalances, sharper-than- expected financial tightening, and negative spillovers from global uncertainty pose challenges for some emerging market and developing countries, the communique said.

Trade, financial integration, and technological innovation have brought significant benefits, improving living standards, and lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, it said.

“However, the prolonged period of low growth has brought to the fore the concerns of those who have been left behind. It is important to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from global economic integration and technological progress,” the IMF said.

“We reinforce our commitment to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced, inclusive, and job-rich growth. To this end, we will use all policy tools—monetary and fiscal policies, and structural reforms—both individually and collectively,” it said. 

The IMF member-countries reaffirmed their commitment to communicate policy stances clearly, avoid “inward-looking” policies, and preserve global financial stability.

Recognising that excessive volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability, the IMF member-countries said that they will refrain from competitive devaluations, and will not target their exchange rates for competitive purposes.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Must share benefits of economic integration, says IMF

IMF also said global economic recovery was gaining momentum & commodity prices have firmed up

The IMF has acknowledged that a prolonged period of low growth has brought to the fore the concerns of those who have been “left behind” and said it was important that global economic integration benefits everyone.

The IMF member-countries committed themselves to achieve a strong, sustainable and job-rich growth, using all policy tools — monetary and fiscal, and structural reforms — both individually and collectively. A communique issued yesterday at the end of the 35th meeting of the IMF said the global economic recovery was gaining momentum, commodity prices have firmed up and deflation risks were receding. While the outlook is improving, growth is still modest and subject to heightened political and policy uncertainties, it said.

Crisis legacies, high-debt levels, weak-productivity growth, and demographic trends remain challenging headwinds in advanced economies; while domestic imbalances, sharper-than- expected financial tightening, and negative spillovers from global uncertainty pose challenges for some emerging market and developing countries, the communique said.

Trade, financial integration, and technological innovation have brought significant benefits, improving living standards, and lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, it said.

“However, the prolonged period of low growth has brought to the fore the concerns of those who have been left behind. It is important to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from global economic integration and technological progress,” the IMF said.

“We reinforce our commitment to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced, inclusive, and job-rich growth. To this end, we will use all policy tools—monetary and fiscal policies, and structural reforms—both individually and collectively,” it said. 

The IMF member-countries reaffirmed their commitment to communicate policy stances clearly, avoid “inward-looking” policies, and preserve global financial stability.

Recognising that excessive volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability, the IMF member-countries said that they will refrain from competitive devaluations, and will not target their exchange rates for competitive purposes.

image
Business Standard
177 22