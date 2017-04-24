Must share benefits of economic integration, says IMF

The has acknowledged that a prolonged period of low growth has brought to the fore the concerns of those who have been “left behind” and said it was important that global benefits everyone.

The member-countries committed themselves to achieve a strong, sustainable and job-rich growth, using all policy tools — monetary and fiscal, and structural reforms — both individually and collectively. A communique issued yesterday at the end of the 35th meeting of the said the global economic recovery was gaining momentum, have firmed up and risks were receding. While the outlook is improving, growth is still modest and subject to heightened political and policy uncertainties, it said.

Crisis legacies, high-debt levels, weak-productivity growth, and demographic trends remain challenging headwinds in advanced economies; while domestic imbalances, sharper-than- expected financial tightening, and negative spillovers from global uncertainty pose challenges for some emerging market and developing countries, the communique said.

Trade, financial integration, and technological innovation have brought significant benefits, improving living standards, and lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, it said.

“However, the prolonged period of low growth has brought to the fore the concerns of those who have been left behind. It is important to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from global and technological progress,” the said.

“We reinforce our commitment to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced, inclusive, and job-rich growth. To this end, we will use all policy tools—monetary and fiscal policies, and structural reforms—both individually and collectively,” it said.

The member-countries reaffirmed their commitment to communicate policy stances clearly, avoid “inward-looking” policies, and preserve global financial stability.

Recognising that excessive volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability, the member-countries said that they will refrain from competitive devaluations, and will not target their exchange rates for competitive purposes.