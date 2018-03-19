JUST IN
Nasdaq drops nearly 1% as Facebook leads slide in tech stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.8 points, or 0.36 percent, to 24,855.71

Reuters 

Photo: Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as reports of Facebook's user data being misused weighed on technology stocks and the broader market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.8 points, or 0.36 percent, to 24,855.71. The S&P 500 lost 11.84 points, or 0.430231 percent, to 2,740.17. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.99 points, or 0.86 percent, to 7,418.00.

 
First Published: Mon, March 19 2018. 20:45 IST

