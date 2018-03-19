Nasdaq drops nearly 1% as Facebook leads slide in tech stocks

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as reports of Facebook's user data being misused weighed on technology stocks and the broader market.

The Industrial Average fell 90.8 points, or 0.36 percent, to 24,855.71. The S&P 500 lost 11.84 points, or 0.430231 percent, to 2,740.17. The Composite dropped 63.99 points, or 0.86 percent, to 7,418.00.