Pak Army gets 50 hand-held explosive detectors from US to check terrorism

The has provided more than 50 sophisticated hand-held to Army to combat terrorism, the American embassy said here today.



The were provided by the embassy's Office of the Defense Representative - (ODRP) under a $128 million counter-explosive initiative.



"The Fido is a sophisticated hand-held device that will allow Pakistani soldiers determine in less than ten seconds whether an item is composed of explosives," the embassy said in a statement.It said that new Fidos will be added to those previously provided to the army, currently used in various counter- operations throughout the country, helping to seize explosives and save lives."This delivery from the government provides world- class technology to the Army. A primary way to stop a bomb is to catch the bomb maker or attacker before he puts the device in position. This advanced system improves on previous versions used to great effect by the Army to safeguard the nation," said Brigadier General Kenneth Ekman, Chief of the Embassy's ODRP.He said the provision of equipment highlighted the US' partnership with the Army in its ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, particularly in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region.The shipment of Fido devices is part of an ongoing $128 million initiative funded by the government to assist the Army in defeating illegal explosives, the embassy said in a statement.The US- counter-explosive assistance programme includes armoured vehicles, bomb disposal robots, training, and the construction of a laboratory allowing for detailed analysis of explosive samples.In recognition of the sacrifices made by Pakistani military personnel in the line of duty, the and are also partners in a programme to support amputees, the statement said.This partnership will provide specialised medical equipment and training to allow Army medical technicians to manufacture prosthetic limbs to improve the quality of an amputee's life, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)