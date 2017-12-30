Putin writes to Trump: Equality, mutual respect only way forward for peace

JUST IN
AP | PTI  |  Moscow 

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, APEC Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Da Nang, Vietnam. (Photo:AP/PTI)

In a New Year telegram to US President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin says a constructive dialogue between the two nations is essential for global stability.

The Kremlin said Saturday that Putin emphasized in his Seasons Greetings to Trump that Russia and the US could develop a "pragmatic cooperation aimed at long-term perspective" on the basis of "equality and mutual respect."


Putin noted that "the development a constructive Russian-US dialogue is particularly important for strengthening strategic stability in the world and finding the optimal answers to global threats and challenges."

Ties between Moscow and Washington sank to a post-Cold War low following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the allegations of its meddling in the US presidential election last year.

