In a New Year telegram to US Donald Trump, Russia's says a constructive dialogue between the two nations is essential for global stability.



The Kremlin said Saturday that Putin emphasized in his Seasons Greetings to Trump that and the US could develop a "pragmatic cooperation aimed at long-term perspective" on the basis of "equality and mutual respect."



Putin noted that "the development a constructive Russian-US dialogue is particularly important for strengthening strategic stability in the world and finding the optimal answers to global threats and challenges."Ties between and sank to a post-Cold War low following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the allegations of its meddling in the US presidential last year.