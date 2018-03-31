South Korean singers to perform in Pyongyang to celebrate newly-built ties

-
Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.
The 120-member group that flew to Pyongyang today also includes government officials, reporters and a taekwondo demonstration team.
The Koreas planned the concerts to celebrate the anticipated summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
The April 27 meeting could prove to be significant in the global diplomatic push to resolve the standoff over the North's nuclear weapons and missiles programme.
The singers including the legendary Cho Yong-pil and K-Pop girl band Red Velvet will perform in Pyongyang tomorrow and Tuesday.
