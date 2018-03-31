JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Tesla says Model X that crashed in US was on autopilot prior to accident

Three killed as car rams into stationary truck
Business Standard

South Korean singers to perform in Pyongyang to celebrate newly-built ties

The singers including the legendary Cho Yong-pil and K-Pop girl band Red Velvet will perform in Pyongyang on Sunday and Tuesday.

AP | PTI  |  Seoul 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) shakes hands with South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong after Chung gave Kim the letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in Pyongyang, North Korea AP/Pti
File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) shakes hands with South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong after Chung gave Kim the letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP/PTI)

Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

The 120-member group that flew to Pyongyang today also includes government officials, reporters and a taekwondo demonstration team.

The Koreas planned the concerts to celebrate the anticipated summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The April 27 meeting could prove to be significant in the global diplomatic push to resolve the standoff over the North's nuclear weapons and missiles programme.

The singers including the legendary Cho Yong-pil and K-Pop girl band Red Velvet will perform in Pyongyang tomorrow and Tuesday.
First Published: Sat, March 31 2018. 12:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements