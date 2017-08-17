Tech firms ramp up NAFTA lobbying on eve of trade talks

companies, such as Microsoft and have ramped up lobbying ahead of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, looking to avoid any future restrictions on cloud storage and to promote an pact to eliminate goods tariffs.



US, Mexican and Canadian negotiators are due to start talks on the 23-year old trade pact on Wednesday. Farming and transportation groups have traditionally dominated lobbying on NAFTA, but lobbyists are helping lead the recent surge in efforts to influence Washington, according to data from the Centre for Responsive Politics.



and trade organisations disclosed they had 48 arrangements with lobby groups that discussed NAFTA with administration officials or lawmakers in the second quarter, up from 17 groups in the first quarter and one group at the end of 2016, according to the data.“It’s both defensive and offensive,” Devi Keller, director of global policy for the Semiconductor Industry Association, said of the industry’s position on the new talks. “There is an opportunity for expansion.”The industry now has almost as many lobby groups representing its views on NAFTA as the transport sector, which includes automakers. That sector had 52 lobbying groups discussing the trade pact with government officials between April and June. Agriculture still dominates the effort with 86 arrangements with lobbying groups.While the auto and farm lobbies are seeking to preserve cross-border supply chains and to retain access to markets in Mexico and Canada, the tech sector wants a revamped NAFTA to help it grow future business.President has blamed NAFTA for the loss of manufacturing jobs and threatened to withdraw from the pact unless it can be reworked in the United States’ favour.want a ban on any future government requirements that providers of services, such as cloud computing store data in a particular country.