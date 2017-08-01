TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Hot spot for technology outsourcing: The United States

Donald Trump removes Anthony Scaramucci as communications director
Business Standard

WikiLeaks posts 21,000 emails hacked from Emmanuel Macron's campaign team

The whistleblowing website released the trove of leaked emails as a searchable archive

IANS  |  London 

Emmanuel Macron, french election, france elections
Emmanuel Macron speaks after his victory in the presidential runoff, at his campaign headquarters in Paris. Photo: AP/PTI

WikiLeaks on Monday released more than 21,000 emails allegedly hacked from French President Emmanuel Macrons campaign team.

The whistleblowing website released the trove of leaked emails as a searchable archive. It came almost three months after the Macron campaign was hacked on the eve of his election, the Telegraph reported.

The organisation said it had confirmed the 21,075 emails were sent or received by addresses associated with the campaign by checking the "domain keys" used to sign emails. It published a further 50,773 emails it could not verify.

In total, the leak included 71,848 emails, 26,506 attachments and details of 4,493 unique senders, the report said.

The Macron campaign announced that it had been hacked on May 5, just days before his run-off victory over Marine Le Pen.

The Macron campaign had previously blamed Russian interests for the hacking and cybersecurity researchers linked the attack to a group known as APT28 or Fancy Bears, the group believed to have hacked the US Democrats last year and which is often linked to the Kremlin.

Assange's network said the emails had been verified through its DKIM system.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements