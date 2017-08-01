Won't allow anyone to split our territory, damage sovereignty: Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China cannot let a single piece of its territory split and won't allow anyone to damage its

Speaking at the Great Hall of the People here on the 90th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Xi asked the military to always remain combat ready.

"We do not allow any individual, any organisation, any political party, at any time or by any means to split any single piece of Chinese territory," said Xi, who commands the world's largest standing army.

"No one can expect us to swallow consequences that damage our sovereignty, security and developmental interests," he said.

On Sunday, addressing the in during a parade, Xi said the was capable of defeating invading enemies.

Xi said the had done its duty to counter secessionist forces in Hong Kong and Macau.

China is locked in a number of territorial disputes - both on waters and land - with various countries. It has, however, settled its land disputes with all 14 but two countries: and

China claims India's as its own and calls it lays claims to Aksai Chin in the western sector, which is under Chinese control.

The decades-old feud between and China has a new addition: Doklam in the Sikkim section where both armies have been engaged in a stand-off.

Doklam is disputed between China and Bhutan, whose ally backs in its claims over the region. At the tri-junction China, and Bhutan, Doklam is of strategic importance to all three.

Beijing wants New Delhi to withdraw troops from Doklam. New Delhi is for a simultaneous pullback of both Indian and Chinese troops.