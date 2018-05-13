IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: Chennai to play Hyderabad in battle of table-toppers

In the 46th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Kane Williamson at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. CSK will be desperate to return to their winning ways when they face table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH in today’s IPL match. Chennai Super Kings, who sit at the second spot in the Vivo IPL points-table, are yet to qualify for the playoffs as the yellow brigade suffered a 4-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in the 43rd match of Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have already sealed a playoff berth and will be eyeing another win to consolidate their position.

In the 43rd match (CSK vs RR) of IPL 2018, a combined batting effort by Suresh Raina, skipper MS Dhoni and opener Shane Watson helped Chennai Super Kings post a fighting total of 176 against Rajasthan Royals. However, the bowlers led them down as CSK failed to defend a good total. So far, batsmen are the major reason behind Chennai Super Kings' success as they have been in top form in however, death-over bowling still remains a concern. Most of the batsmen — Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina — have contributed whenever the team needed. Rayudu has batted well both as an opener and at number four, amassing 435 runs from 11 innings. With 393 runs from 10 innings, Dhoni has also shown glimpses of the past. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who struggled in the first half of IPL 2018, emerged with a match-winning figure of 3/18 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur. While Thakur, who had impressive figures of 1/22 in his four overs against Rajasthan Royals, is set to feature in the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH), Willey's inclusion look difficult as the English pacer leaked 47 runs bagging a wicket. Death over bowling will be the biggest concern for the CSK team management as their opponents on Sunday are well capable of chasing or putting big totals on board, a thing which they have shown in past.

On the other hand, another win for Sunrisers Hyderabad will hand them their seventh consecutive victory The Kane Williamson-led side is currently in red-hot form. In their last encounter, SRH hammered Delhi Daredevils by nine wickets while chasing a massive total of 188 runs. The orange army is capable of putting huge totals as well as defending low scores. Overall, Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins — Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan — who have been instrumental till now. The spinners have been well supported by the pace department led by fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Siddharth Kaul. Their batting mainly centers around the skipper — Williamson — who has repeatedly dug them out of troubled waters, scoring six half-centuries so far in IPL 2018. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who struggled for runs earlier, got back his touch against Delhi, smashing a 50-ball unbeaten 92, laced with nine fours and four sixes. However, Alex Hales and Manish Pandey need to shoulder the responsibility in case Williamson fails to deliver.

In today’s IPL match, it could be another edge of the seat match for fans when the top two teams (CSK vs SRH) of the cash-rich league square-off in a crucial tie.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing 11 probables in today’s IPL match: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plesis or Sam Billings, Karn Sharma



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing 11 probables in today’s IPL match: Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Alex Hales, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Manish Pandey or Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul or Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan



Shane Watson consistency at the top of the batting order was a great boon for CSK. Ambati Rayudu was the batsmen on whom Dhoni had bank upon as he proved useful for the team, batting at different positions as per the team requirement. Suresh Raina has scored runs on almost every visit to the crease, but it was only his innings against Rajasthan Royals that he looked to be in the free-flowing form of yore. And then, there is MS Dhoni, who is doing the business of finishing better than ever before. In the bowling department, Lungi Ngidi gave CSK the fast bowling option that was missing in their armour while KM Asif and Shardul Thakur assisted Ngidi brilliantly by restricting the run-flow on the other end. Bravo as death bowling expert delivered at crucial junctures and has won matches for CSK in IPL 2018.

Sunrisers Hyderabad players who will make an impact in IPL today’s match (SRH vs DD): Kane Williamson has led from the front; the Kiwi batsman is the team’s top run-getter. For someone whose name will generally not feature in discussions about the most-impactful batsmen in T20 cricket, Williamson has hit a purple patch and encashed on it; his season aggregate is more than the runs he had scored in the IPL before this season. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 92 not out in the previous match – his first half-century in nine innings, and Alex Hales are among the other batsmen equipped to bat long and make substantial contributions with the bat. Kane Williamson has a dream bowling attack – every bowler in the team has contributed to the team’s cause when handed the ball. Barring the two matches against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, the Sunrisers bowlers have picked up at least 8 opposition wickets in each of their remaining five matches. If he returns to the XI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the spearhead of the attack, while Rashid Khan can be expected to test the Royals middle-order – largely comprising overseas players – with his bagful of tricks.

What SRH head coach Tom Moody said about Kane Williamson T20 batting ahead of today’s IPL match (CSK vs SRH): Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been a revelation this season both with the bat and with his leadership skills, and the team's head coach Tom Moody said he wasn't surprised at all as the New Zealand batsman has been a good T20 player for a number of years. To be honest it has not been a surprise to us. Kane (Williamson) has been a good T20 player for a number of years. It is really an opportunity for people watching to see the versatility in Kane Williamson," he said. "He has got a T20 hundred, I think about four years ago in the Champions League. It is no surprise to us that Kane has the ability to adapt from Test cricket to 50-over cricket, down to T20 cricket. That is why we bought him four years ago," Moody said on the eve of their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK vs SRH).

What SRH’s Sandeep Sharma said about his team’s performance ahead of today’s IPL match (CSK vs SRH): Despite becoming the first team to confirm their place in the playoffs of the ongoing 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad pace bowler Sandeep Sharma has said that there is still a room for improvement going into another clash. Rishabh Pant's blistering knock went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Delhi Daredevils by nine wickets in their IPL clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in the national capital to book their spot in playoffs. Following the win, Sandeep insisted that though they were performing well, they still needed to work on every department to improve their chances of making it to the finals. "There is no team or player who is perfect. There are a lot of things that we need to improve like fielding, game awareness, even batting or bowling can be further improved. It doesn't matter how well you are doing, there is still room for improvement. Going forward, we need to have plans for a player like Rishabh, who is playing really well on a given day. We need to figure out how to reduce the damage he does. So we'll discuss that in the remaining matches," Sandeep said in a post-match conference.

Dhoni is fastest stumper against spinners, says Mike Hussey: Heaping praise on skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Mike Hussey has termed the former India Test wicket-keeper as the man having the fastest draw of as far as stumping off spinners is concerned. "My observations are he's (Dhoni) got to be the fastest in the world against the spinners in taking the bails off. He's unbelievably quick," said the former Australia player after CSK had routed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in an IPL match. Dhoni had effected quick-silver stumping, taking the bails off in a flash, to send back top South Africa batsman AB de Villiers and Murugan Ashwin of the RCB, both off Harbhajan Singh, to help CSK stop the strong visitors at 127 for 9 that was overhauled by the hosts by 12 balls to spare.



Replacing Warner is impossible, says SRH skipper Williamson: Named captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after the banned David Warner was ruled out of the Indian Premier League's 11th edition, Kane Williamson today said it's "impossible to be a replacement" for the explosive Australian opener in the T20 franchise's setup. "I don't think it's a matter of replacing David Warner. I think that's probably an impossible thing to do. He is one of the best T20 batters in the world and for this franchise in the last few years," Williamson said.

The team head to head ahead of IPL today’s match, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH)



Overall: Matches – 7,

Chennai Super Kings won – 5,



Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 2

