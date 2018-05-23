IPL 2018 Eliminator, KKR vs RR: In-form Kolkata to face resilient Rajasthan

In the Eliminator of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With odds stacked against them, former champions Rajasthan Royals will look to go full throttle when they lock horns with two-time winners and overwhelming favourites Kolkata Knight Riders in today’s IPL match. KKR finished the league season in the third position on Vivo IPL points table as they won 8 of their 14 group-stage matches, including winning their last three matches which gave them the required momentum for second playoffs of In their last league game of IPL 2018, they defeated table-toppers SRH. The winner in today’s IPL match (Eliminator) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on May 25.

What role weather condition will play in Eliminator?



A cloudy evening with thunderstorms expected around10 PM. If rain comes into the equation and results in a washout, KKR will play the second qualifier while RR will be knocked out on the basis of points table standings



The Kolkata Knight Riders have outplayed Rajasthan both in the home and away games in IPL 2018. If it was a seven-wicket win at Jaipur on April 18 , KKR notched up a comprehensive six-wicket win over their rivals at Edens gardens to seal playoff berth. With three wins on the trot, Kolkata Knight Riders are on a roll as they clinched the last-four berth for a sixth time. From posting the highest total of IPL 2018 to stunning table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, it has been a no-nonsense approach for the Dinesh Karthik-led side. To make it easier for them, Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team from the four qualifiers to get the home advantage in the IPL 2018 Eliminator.

Champions of the inaugural edition in 2008, Rajasthan Royals, have been heavily reliant on the alignment of their stars for their passage into the playoffs. With Jos Butler and Ben Stokes back to United Kingdom for the test series against Pakistan, RR were written off by many, but they managed to upset Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final league game on May 19 to keep their slender hopes alive. The win, however, was still not enough as they needed two results to go in their favour to qualify for the play-offs and it happened exactly the way they wanted when the other contenders -- Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab -- were eliminated after losing their respective matches and Rajasthan advanced to the playoffs in a dramatic way.

But in the Eliminator stage, which is a virtual quarterfinal, there's no margin for error and the Ajinkya Rahane-led side have to rely on their resources. First challenge for them will be to conquer the spin challenge of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav, who haunted them with an IPL career-best 4/20 in their six-wicket defeat on May 15. Going through a prolonged lean patch, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (324 runs at 27.00) will be the key to Rajasthan Royals’ success. He will look to lead from the front and hope that the likes of Sanju Samson and in-form opener Rahul Tripathi come good on a pitch that promises to be full of runs and would also favour the team batting second in IPL 2018 Eliminator. KKR will have to stymie the South African clean-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen who will look to play the finishing role for RR.

Dinesh Karthik has been terrific as the new captain for Kolkata Knight Riders, playing the finisher's role for the team in most of the games with six unbeaten knocks. Leading by example, Karthik has been their top run-getter for KKR with 438 runs at an average of 54.78 (strike rate 149.48). Belligerent as an opener and smart with his spin bowling, Trinidadian Sunil Narine, a two-time IPL winner with KKR, is once again proving to be their most valuable player. With Chris Lynn restraining his stroke-making for a dodgy shoulder, Narine has complemented well with a strike rate of 189.01 to give them a fiery start. While the spinners have done their job, the pace department was found lacking but young Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna came up with his T20 best figures of 4/30 against Hyderabad in their last match and he would look to provide the stability to their pace attack.

Three matches away from winning the title, KKR's batting and bowling has combined seamlessly so far and they will hope to produce their best in today’s IPL match.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11 probables for IPL eliminator 2018: Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubhman Gill, Andre Russell, Javson Searles or Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla



Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing 11 probables for IPL eliminator 2018: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin



Here are a few things to know about the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (KKR vs RR) match to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:



Kolkata Knight Riders players who might prove handy in IPL Eliminator 2018: Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Narine are the two batsmen which played an important role for KKR’s success. Sunil Narine provided the much-needed thrust in the top of the batting order while Dinesh Karthik played a match winner role down the order. Also, the spirited performance of KKR in IPL 2018 can be attributed as a success of all batters as six KKR batsmen had scored 250 plus runs. Chris Lynn has batted responsibly – even if he hasn’t been able to struck the ball the way he is known for in IPL 2018, while Robin Uthappa has struck the ball sweetly, except when he’s attempted the pull shot. One can expect plenty of trial by spin in IPL Eliminator 2018, for both teams have outstanding spinners. KKR’s Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, and Piyush Chawla have strangled many an opponent in IPL 2018 league stages while Kuldeep Yadav will be looking to repeat the same performance against RR.

Rajasthan Royals players who might prove handy in (KKR vs RR): The Rajasthan Royals batting will bank upon the Indian trio – Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, and Sanju Samson – to score the bulk of the runs. Rahul Tripathi played a match-winning knock of 80 against RCB to win the game for RR also at Eden Gardens he looked in good touch against KKR in a league match before an unlucky dismissal. Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson have not score runs in later half of IPL 2018 but given the big-stakes match like presents a great opportunity to make a substantial contribution. In the bowling department, Jofra Archer will lead the pace attack of Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ben Laughlin. Jofra Archer is the one pacer from both sides who is most likely to cause substantial damage with the ball. The 23-year old, Rajasthan Royals’ highest wicket-taker this season, has set the speed gun on fire too; he has bowled two of the three fastest deliveries this season – clocked at 152.39kph and 150.82kph.

Last three wins have prepared us well for playoffs, says Simon Katich: Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Simon Katich said his team is looking to ride the new-found momentum when it takes on Rajasthan Royals in the in today’s IPL match. Kolkata suffered back to back losses to Mumbai Indians that included their heaviest defeat in the IPL when they were humiliated by 102 runs at home to slip out of top-four. But the Dinesh Karthik-led side scripted a remarkable turnaround posting the highest total of the season -- 245/6 -- en route to winning three on the trot to clinch a playoff berth for the sixth time. "To be able to put that behind mentally, go back and be able to regroup is testament to the group and character of the team. We would like to think that it would hold us in good stead for IPL Eliminator 2018," Katich told reporters at Eden Gardens



The team head to head ahead of IPL Eliminator 2018 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals (KKR vs RR):



Overall:

Matches: 17

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 8

Rajasthan Royals won: 9



At the Eden Gardens:

Matches: 6

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 5

Rajasthan Royals won: 1

Rajasthan Royals only victory came back in 2008 (IPL inaugural edition) when RR side led by Shane Warne defeated the depleted KKR under Saurav Ganguly



