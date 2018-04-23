In the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018), Delhi Daredevils will take on Kings XI Punjab at their home ground, Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi. Bruised and battered after a string of defeats, Delhi Daredevils find themselves in an 'oh-so-familiar' situation -- at the bottom of the the Vivo IPL points table -- as they look to cash in on home advantage against a Chris Gayle-inspired Punjap in today's IPL match. Punjab, on the other hand, will look to beat Delhi and pip Chennai Super Kings for the top position on the points table.

have been the least impressive of all teams in the past few seasons of Indian Premier League, only managing to finish in the bottom half of the IPL points table. In the previous two seasons, ended their campaign at the sixth position, was a place lower in 2015, and finished last in IPL 2014. Once again in IPL 2018, they are having a bad time. They started their IPL 2018 campaign after losing their first two games against KXIP and Rajasthan Royals. Delhi clinched their first win against Mumbai Indians, thanks to a fine knock by foreign buy Jason Roy and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

While Jason Roy slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 91, Pant chipped in with a valuable 47 to help chase down a challenging 195-run target. They, however, failed to repeat the story against Kolkata Knight Riders as they faltered in chasing 201 runs and lost by 71 runs. In the 19th match of IPL 2018, were again at the receiving end as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outclassed them by six wickets. The Gautam Gambhir-led team would have suffered one of the worst defeats against Bangalore if Shreyas Iyer (52) and Pant (85) had not shown some resistance. Royal Challengers Bangalore chasing down a target of 175 with two overs to spare, is more of a reflection of Daredevils' poor team selection rather than helplessness.

Meanwhile, thanks to Gayle's belligerence, Punjab are at the second spot on the Vivo Points table, with four victories and one defeat. Given the form they have shown in the previous encounters, Punjab will fancy their chances to continue the momentum against an embattled outfit. In their last face-off with Delhi in the league, which was also their campaign opener, the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side had thrashed Delhi by six wickets. They later lost to RCB in their second match but came back strongly to register a hat-trick of wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Punjab's in-form openers and K L Rahul have given the desired start to their team and will again look to keep the momentum going. While Gayle has amassed 229 runs from three outings, Rahul has accumulated 213 runs from five games, averaging 42.60. Also, Ashwin has proved handy with the bat. However, Yuvraj Singh's lacklustre show could be Punjab's cause for concern. The veteran left-hander has managed to gather just 36 runs from three outings.

batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against KXIP: Having Jason Roy at the top of the batting order gave DD much impetus but the opener failed to deliver after the 93-run knock against Mumbai Indians. He must rise to the occasion and score some runs. also failed to give any spirited performance in the and he must lead the team by setting an example. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer batted well in the last match against RCB and need to maintain their hunger to score big runs.

Punjab batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against DD: Punjab has the likes of KL Rahul and at the top of the order followed by Mayank Agrawal, a top run scorer in the Indian domestic season, and Karun Nair. The in-form openers and Lokesh Rahul have handed the desired start to and will again look to keep the momentum going. While Gayle has amassed 229 runs from three outings, Rahul has accumulated 213 runs from five games, averaging 42.60.

bowlers to look forward to in today’s match: DD’s bowling has been an issue for team management with Mohammed Shami off colour. Trent Boult had decent figures in all the matches but likes of Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami have flattered to deceive. The logic of playing Vijay Shankar is still not clear as the team management is not able to send him up the order for lack of power in his shots. Even more baffling is the fact that he has not been called upon to bowl in four of the five games. need Shami and Chris Morris to lift their performance so that they can start their campaign at home on a winning note.

Punjab bowlers to look forward to in today’s match: All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Mohit Sharma, lend depth to the line-up, while the likes of Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye and Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bowling responsibility. Mujeeb ur Rahman’s four overs, and how many runs he concedes and how many wickets he is able to take, will have a huge bearing on the outcome of the match. As will Andrew Tye, who has been excellent while bowling at the death; his economy rate while bowling between overs 16 & 20 this season stands at 7.75



The fate of IPL matches in the national capital is in a limbo as the Delhi High Court today declined to pass any interim order allowing use of Ferozshah Kotla stadium's old clubhouse for broadcasting matches without which no fixtures can be held. The court-appointed administrator of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) moved the high court seeking permission to use the old club house, also known as R P Mehra block, to set up the equipment of the broadcasters by April 14, saying that the BCCI has said no match can be held there without that. Justice Rajiv Shakdher, however, said no such interim order would be issued till the block is finally certified as structurally stable by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the administrator can take the risk of moving equipment there if it wants to. "What if the building collapses tomorrow? What if SDMC says no? I am not saying yes or no. You take the risk if you want to," the court said. It also issued notice to SDMC and sought its stand by April 18 on the plea moved by the administrator, former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen, who has claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said if no broadcasting equipment goes in to the block by April 14, then no IPL matches can be held at the stadium.

April 18, 2018



Certify old clubhouse of Ferozshah Kotla at your risk: HC to SDMC



The Delhi High Court told the South Delhi Municipal Corporation that its neck would be on the line if the civic body wanted to certify the old club house of Ferozshah Kotla stadium here as structurally stable to accommodate broadcasters and their equipment for the upcoming IPL matches. The high court said if the structure collapses and there is some casualty, the responsibility would rest on the corporation and the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), which owns the stadium. According to the DDCA, if the old club house cannot be used to put up the broadcasting equipment and related personnel, IPL matches scheduled to be held there from April 23 would not take place at this stadium.

April 20, 2018



Don't make mistake in enthusiasm to approve club house: HC cautioned SDMC



The Delhi High Court today cautioned the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) against making a mistake in its "enthusiasm" to give structural stability approval to the Feroz Shah Kotla's old club house, for setting up equipment to broadcast upcoming IPL matches. The first IPL match at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground is scheduled for April 23. Even as the high court made this observation, it left to the SDMC to take a call, including taking a second opinion, on the structural safety of the old club house, also known as the R P Mehra block. The court said the corporation appeared to be enthusiastic about giving the structural stability approval to the old club house, as till date, it was not even sure if the structure conforms to the National Building Code.