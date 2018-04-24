JUST IN
IPL 2018: Delhi lose at home by 4 runs, KXIP claim top spot on points table
Kings XI Punjab claim top spot on the points table, as Delhi lose by 4 runs

Shreyas Iyer tried his level best to win it for Delhi Daredevils, but Kings XI Punjab bowlers were a tad better ensuring a last-ball victory

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

1 / 5
KXIP players celebrate their victory against Delhi Daredevils

In a heartbreaking encounter, Delhi Daredevils lost to Kings XI Punjab by four runs, chasing a target of 144 in the 22nd match of the IPL 2018 edition.

Shreyas Iyer’s grappling 57 goes in vain

2 / 5
Delhi Daredevils' SS Iyer plays a shot

Shreyas Iyer’s gritty half-century went in vain as Kings XI Punjab snatched a thrilling win off the last ball.

Rahul Tewatia and SS Iyer's 47-run partnership lost the plot towards the end

3 / 5
Rahul Tewatia scored 24 runs out of 21 balls

SS Iyer and Rahul Tewatia built a solid 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket, but the hosts lost the plot towards the end of the match. 

KXIP bowlers contributed to the win

4 / 5
Ankit Rajpoot celebrates after taking a wicket

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot and Andrew Tye of KXIP contributed to Punjab’s win with two wickets each.

U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw failed to impress

5 / 5
Prithvi Shaw gets clean bowled

U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw, making his IPL debut, was off to a flying start but the innings was cut short to just 22 runs by Ankit Rajpoot, who was adjudged Man of the Match of last night's encouter 


First Published: Tue, April 24 2018. 06:38 IST

