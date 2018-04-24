Kings XI Punjab claim top spot on the points table, as Delhi lose by 4 runs

Vivo IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab claim top spot on the points table
In a heartbreaking encounter, Delhi Daredevils lost to Kings XI Punjab by four runs, chasing a target of 144 in the 22nd match of the IPL 2018 edition.
Shreyas Iyer’s grappling 57 goes in vain
Shreyas Iyer’s gritty half-century went in vain as Kings XI Punjab snatched a thrilling win off the last ball.
Rahul Tewatia and SS Iyer's 47-run partnership lost the plot towards the end
SS Iyer and Rahul Tewatia built a solid 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket, but the hosts lost the plot towards the end of the match.
KXIP bowlers contributed to the win
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot and Andrew Tye of KXIP contributed to Punjab’s win with two wickets each.
U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw failed to impress
U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw, making his IPL debut, was off to a flying start but the innings was cut short to just 22 runs by Ankit Rajpoot, who was adjudged Man of the Match of last night's encouter