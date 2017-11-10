From HUL to Amazon: FMCG, e-tail firms take part in IIM-A summer placements

Consumer goods and e-commerce firms led by HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Amazon, and Flipkart
participated in Cluster-II of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad's (IIM-A's) summer placements process.
Cluster-II of the summer placements process for the PGP class of 2019 saw participation from more than 45 firms from the consumer goods, general management
& leadership, government enterprises, advisory consulting, and consumer services sectors.
Participating firms from the consumer goods & services segment included regular recruiters like AB InBev, Airtel, HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Star TV, and Wipro, among others. AB InBev
made nine offers, while Airtel
and HUL
made eight offers each. Further, P&G
and Star TV
made seven offers each.
The Telangana government, which was hiring for the Industry & Commerce and ITE&C departments, made five offers.
Earlier, Accenture Strategy had made 19 offers in Cluster-I of the summer placements process, which saw participation from over 35 firms.
Companies that visited the campus during Cluster-I comprised various cohorts, including investment banking and markets, management
consulting, as well as private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds.
