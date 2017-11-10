JUST IN
You are here: Home » Management » News » B-school

Rethinking Datsun: Nissan is getting aggressive with advertising, service
Business Standard

From HUL to Amazon: FMCG, e-tail firms take part in IIM-A summer placements

Cluster-II of the summer placements process for the PGP class of 2019 saw participation from more than 45 firms

Vinay Umarji  |  Ahmedabad 

IIM Ahmedabad
IIM Ahmedabad. File photo

Consumer goods and e-commerce firms led by HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Amazon, and Flipkart participated in Cluster-II of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad's (IIM-A's) summer placements process. 

Cluster-II of the summer placements process for the PGP class of 2019 saw participation from more than 45 firms from the consumer goods, general management & leadership, government enterprises, advisory consulting, and consumer services sectors.

While Amazon extended 12 offers, Flipkart made eight offers. 

Participating firms from the consumer goods & services segment included regular recruiters like AB InBev, Airtel, HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Star TV, and Wipro, among others. AB InBev made nine offers, while Airtel and HUL made eight offers each. Further, P&G and Star TV made seven offers each.

According to IIM-A, the general management & leadership cohort saw a large number of offers, including 14 from the RPG Group and 10 from the Aditya Birla Group.

The Telangana government, which was hiring for the Industry & Commerce and ITE&C departments, made five offers.

Earlier, Accenture Strategy had made 19 offers in Cluster-I of the summer placements process, which saw participation from over 35 firms. 

Companies that visited the campus during Cluster-I comprised various cohorts, including investment banking and markets, management consulting, as well as private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds. 
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 10:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements