From HUL to Amazon: FMCG, e-tail firms take part in IIM-A summer placements

Consumer goods and e-commerce firms led by HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Amazon, and participated in Cluster-II of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad's (IIM-A's) summer placements process.

Cluster-II of the summer placements process for the PGP class of 2019 saw participation from more than 45 firms from the consumer goods, general & leadership, government enterprises, advisory consulting, and consumer services sectors.

While extended 12 offers, made eight offers.

Participating firms from the consumer goods & services segment included regular recruiters like AB InBev, Airtel, HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Star TV, and Wipro, among others. made nine offers, while and made eight offers each. Further, and made seven offers each.

According to IIM-A, the general & leadership cohort saw a large number of offers, including 14 from the and 10 from the

The Telangana government, which was hiring for the Industry & Commerce and ITE&C departments, made five offers.

Earlier, Accenture Strategy had made 19 offers in Cluster-I of the summer placements process, which saw participation from over 35 firms.

Companies that visited the campus during Cluster-I comprised various cohorts, including investment banking and markets, consulting, as well as private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds.