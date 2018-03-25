Programmatic is transparent, but post-delivery: Vertoz CEO Ashish Shah

Start-ups take faster to programmatic than regular consumer product firms, Ashish Shah tells Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Is programmatic useful from a brand building perspective? If you have to buy space in Business Standard or Times of India for 30 days, they are fixed buys. You would buy the home page on, say, TOI or FT.

Programmatic measures where to place the ad on a real-time basis. Like we have a client, GrabOnRent, a start-up that offers furniture, home appliances and other things on rent for single people who have to move houses or cities. They want to create awareness ...