92% marketers may launch at least one influencer campaign in 2018: Survey

YEAR OF INFLUENCER In 2018, 92 per cent marketers are expected to launch at least one influencer campaign, says a survey report released by influencer marketing platform Zefmo.

Eighty-nine per cent of marketers have found the medium of influencer marketing to be effective and 62 per cent is planning to increase their budgetary allocation towards engaging social influencers, it said. STATSPEAK Imapctful influencers according to marketers Why influencer marketing is important? Preferred channels for influencer ...