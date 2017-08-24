JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Infosys back on top 10 m-cap list; up 2% for second straight session
Business Standard

Aptech hits 9-year high, zooms 34% in 3 days on heavy volumes

The stock rallied 11% to Rs 306 on BSE in intra-day trade, its highest level since January 21, 2008

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Aptech hits 9-year high; zooms 34% in three days on heavy volumes

Aptech hit a nine-year high of Rs 306, up 11% on BSE in intra-day trade, extending its 2-day rally on back of heavy volumes. The stock is trading at its highest level since January 21, 2008.

The IT training services Company promoted by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala & his family, has outperformed the market by 34% in the past three trading days from Rs 229 on August 21, 2017. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up1% during the period.

The counter has seen huge trading activity with a combined 7.2 million equity shares representing 18% of total equity of Aptech changed hands on NSE and BSE till 12:23 pm.

The promoters and high networth individual investor had increased stake in Aptech in past one year. The total promoters holding in Aptech rose to four per centage points to 49.3% in June 2017 quarter from 45.3% at the end of June 2016 quarter.

In August & September, 2016, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala & his family had purchased 1.46 million or 3.67% stake in the company through open market.

In February this year, Ashish Ramchandra Kacholia had bought 903,179 equity shares 2.26% stake via open market. CLICK HERE TO BULK DEALS DATA.

DATE CLIENT NAME QUANTITY PRICE
09/02/2017 ASHISH RAMCHANDRA KACHOLIA 683307 225.58
09/02/2017 ASHISH RAMCHANDRA KACHOLIA 219872 223.64
07/09/2016 REKHA RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA 513056 155.51
06/09/2016 RAJESHKUMAR JHUNJHUNWALA 250001 142.71
09/08/2016 RAKESH RADHEYSHYAM JHUNJHUNWALA 700000 91.62
       
Shares bought by promoters, individual in past one year
Price in Rs                                                                                                    Source : Stock exchanges

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%