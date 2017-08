Aptech hits 9-year high, zooms 34% in 3 days on heavy volumes

DATE CLIENT NAME QUANTITY PRICE 09/02/2017 ASHISH RAMCHANDRA KACHOLIA 683307 225.58 09/02/2017 ASHISH RAMCHANDRA KACHOLIA 219872 223.64 07/09/2016 REKHA RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA 513056 155.51 06/09/2016 RAJESHKUMAR JHUNJHUNWALA 250001 142.71 09/08/2016 RAKESH RADHEYSHYAM JHUNJHUNWALA 700000 91.62 Shares bought by promoters, individual in past one year Price in Rs Source : Stock exchanges

hit a nine-year high of Rs 306, up 11% on BSE in intra-day trade, extending its 2-day rally on back of heavy volumes. The stock is trading at its highest level since January 21, 2008.The services Company promoted by & his family, has outperformed the market by 34% in the past three trading days from Rs 229 on August 21, 2017. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up1% during the period.The counter has seen huge trading activity with a combined 7.2 million equity shares representing 18% of total equity of changed hands on NSE and BSE till 12:23 pm.The promoters and high networth individual investor had increased stake in in past one year. The total promoters holding in rose to four per centage points to 49.3% in June 2017 quarter from 45.3% at the end of June 2016 quarter.In August & September, 2016, & his family had purchased 1.46 million or 3.67% stake in the company through open market.In February this year, Ashish Ramchandra Kacholia had bought 903,179 equity shares 2.26% stake via open market. CLICK HERE TO BULK DEALS DATA.