Aptech hits 9-year high, zooms 34% in 3 days on heavy volumes

The IT training services Company promoted by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala & his family, has outperformed the market by 34% in the past three trading days from Rs 229 on August 21, 2017. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up1% during the period.
The counter has seen huge trading activity with a combined 7.2 million equity shares representing 18% of total equity of Aptech changed hands on NSE and BSE till 12:23 pm.
The promoters and high networth individual investor had increased stake in Aptech in past one year. The total promoters holding in Aptech rose to four per centage points to 49.3% in June 2017 quarter from 45.3% at the end of June 2016 quarter.
In August & September, 2016, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala & his family had purchased 1.46 million or 3.67% stake in the company through open market.
In February this year, Ashish Ramchandra Kacholia had bought 903,179 equity shares 2.26% stake via open market. CLICK HERE TO BULK DEALS DATA.
|DATE
|CLIENT NAME
|QUANTITY
|PRICE
|09/02/2017
|ASHISH RAMCHANDRA KACHOLIA
|683307
|225.58
|09/02/2017
|ASHISH RAMCHANDRA KACHOLIA
|219872
|223.64
|07/09/2016
|REKHA RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA
|513056
|155.51
|06/09/2016
|RAJESHKUMAR JHUNJHUNWALA
|250001
|142.71
|09/08/2016
|RAKESH RADHEYSHYAM JHUNJHUNWALA
|700000
|91.62
|Shares bought by promoters, individual in past one year
|Price in Rs Source : Stock exchanges
