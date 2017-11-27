Ashok Leyland up 4% on pact with Hino Motors to develop BS-VI engines

was trading 4% higher at Rs 124 on the BSE in noon deal after the company and Ltd. Japan have entered into a Mutual Cooperation Agreement (MCA) for“As per agreement, will utilize Hino's engine technology for Ashok Leyland's EURO-VI development and will support in development of Hino's engine parts purchasing in India for global operation,” the company said in a press release.Hino and have had a cooperative agreement for engine production in India since 1986. By this mutual cooperation agreement, both companies will leverage each other’s strengths in diesel engines to enhance their competitiveness, it added.will enhance its competitiveness by developing engines for BS-VI compliance in India through the engine technology ofVinod K. Desai, Managing Director & CEO of said, “This cooperation of our companies would be mutually beneficial and enable both of us to produce globally competitive products,”