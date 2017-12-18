Astron Paper subscribed 10 times on Day 2

The initial public offering (IPO) of has garnered more than 10 times subscription. The bulk of the demand so far has come from retail investors. The Gujarat-based company is raising Rs 70 crore through the IPO, which will be used for setting up a new facility and repayment of debt. Astron Paper has the same promoters as Asian Granito India. The price band for the IPO is Rs 45-50 a share. The IPO closes on Wednesday.