Avenue Supermarts hits new high

D-Mart with an m-cap of Rs 55,712 crore entered into the list of top-50 most valuable companies.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

D-Mart

Avenue Supermarts, which operates supermarket chain D-Mart, has rallied 7% to Rs 910 on BSE, its highest level since listing on March 21, 2017.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) which is promoted by veteran ace investor Radhakishan Damani, rose 204% against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 299 per share. The company raised Rs 1,870 crore was subscribed more than 100 times.


Since March 21, 2017, the shares of D-Mart have outperformed the market by surging 42% compared with a gain of 6.5% in S&P BSE Sensex.

At 01:41 pm; the stock was up 5.5% at Rs 893 against 0.53% rise in the benchmark index.

A sharp surge in market price has led D-Mart to enter into the list of the top-50 most valuable companies in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap).

D-Mart with an m-cap of Rs 55,712 crore stood at 47th position in overall m-cap ranking, surpasses Tata Steel and Cadila Healthcare, the BSE data shows. It was at 65th position with m-cap of Rs 39,988 crore at the end of first day of its listing.
Since then, D-Mart has notched 18 positions and surpassed the m-cap of Lupin, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Zee Entertainment Networks, Dabur India, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel among few.

D-Mart focused on value retailing, it offers a wide range of fast-moving consumer (food and non-food) products, general merchandise and apparel.

“The Indian retail industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% to USD 960 billion by 2020 from USD 616 billion organized brick and mortar retail is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 20.2% to USD 115 billion (12%). Thus, we believe, India’s retail Industry offers massive scope for growth,” analyst at Motilal Oswal Research in recent report with a Netural rating.

With its strong track record and its clusterbased approach towards expansion, D-MART is well placed to benefit. Positioned as a value retailer, its overall revenue has grown at a CAGR of 40% and like-to-like revenue has grown higher than 20% in the last five years, added report.

  Price on BSE in Rs M-cap Rs crore
Company 21/3/2017 LTP % chg 21/3/2017 6/7/2017
Reliance Inds. 1263.80 1445.60 14.4 409,974 470,046
TCS 2486.15 2347.00 -5.6 489,878 449,283
HDFC Bank 1441.55 1660.00 15.2 369,051 427,265
ITC 287.65 335.30 16.6 349,420 407,462
H D F C 1458.05 1645.30 12.8 231,582 262,080
St Bk of India 272.30 282.00 3.6 217,118 243,424
Hind. Unilever 903.80 1091.20 20.7 195,609 236,186
Maruti Suzuki 6077.40 7442.65 22.5 183,586 224,828
Infosys 1032.00 952.95 -7.7 237,045 218,887
O N G C 193.70 161.05 -16.9 248,580 206,679
ICICI Bank 247.45 293.60 18.7 158,529 188,281
I O C L 371.80 381.90 2.7 180,543 185,447
Kotak Mah. Bank 859.65 959.00 11.6 158,210 182,546
Larsen & Toubro 1549.55 1702.40 9.9 144,565 158,905
Coal India 292.80 251.95 -14.0 181,753 156,396
Bharti Airtel 349.60 381.00 9.0 139,749 152,301
Tata Motors 473.35 436.65 -7.8 151,168 139,723
Sun Pharma.Inds. 699.30 544.50 -22.1 167,783 130,642
NTPC 161.85 158.00 -2.4 133,453 130,278
Wipro 248.80 259.50 4.3 120,962 126,277
Axis Bank 488.00 511.60 4.8 116,837 122,631
HCL Technologies 857.20 839.90 -2.0 122,305 119,853
Hind.Zinc 307.25 267.75 -12.9 129,823 113,133
UltraTech Cem. 4005.40 4098.45 2.3 109,948 112,512
Power Grid Corpn 193.20 209.95 8.7 101,074 109,837
Asian Paints 1067.45 1134.00 6.2 102,390 108,773
Vedanta 261.65 262.15 0.2 77,571 97,446
B P C L 642.05 659.95 2.8 92,851 95,440
IndusInd Bank 1390.75 1516.30 9.0 83,185 90,753
M & M 1294.30 1382.00 6.8 80,388 85,835
Bajaj Auto 2908.60 2728.00 -6.2 84,166 78,940
Bajaj Fin. 1174.90 1407.85 19.8 64,608 77,416
Adani Ports 325.50 373.50 14.7 67,409 77,350
Eicher Motors 24902.05 27900.00 12.0 67,758 75,950
Hero Motocorp 3342.80 3733.60 11.7 66,755 74,559
Bharti Infra. 313.00 403.00 28.8 57,893 74,539
Bosch 22911.45 23700.00 3.4 69,927 72,334
ICICI Pru Life 371.15 492.90 32.8 53,273 70,749
Yes Bank 1486.80 1514.00 1.8 63,006 69,259
Nestle India 6333.30 6954.00 9.8 61,066 67,050
Godrej Consumer 849.20 975.80 14.9 57,848 66,472
Bajaj Finserv 4055.00 4141.25 2.1 64,528 65,900
Motherson Sumi 246.40 309.50 25.6 51,873 65,159
Shree Cement 16295.85 17920.00 10.0 56,775 62,433
GAIL (India) 370.05 359.90 -2.7 62,587 60,870
Grasim Inds 1090.70 1273.30 16.7 50,919 59,446
Avenue Super. 640.75 892.70 39.3 39,988 55,712
Tata Steel 496.60 553.00 11.4 48,231 53,708
Dabur India 281.40 301.95 7.3 49,569 53,189
Cadila Health. 441.80 516.30 16.9 45,229 52,856
H P C L 505.70 513.50 1.5 51,373 52,166
JSW Steel 192.10 211.90 10.3 46,435 51,221
Ambuja Cem. 237.20 255.00 7.5 47,100 50,634
Lupin 1454.95 1089.60 -25.1 65,698 49,220
Siemens 1246.70 1356.50 8.8 44,398 48,308
Zee Entertainmen 522.90 500.70 -4.2 50,219 48,087
Titan Company 463.70 533.50 15.1 41,167 47,363
Hindalco Inds. 198.20 197.40 -0.4 44,460 44,285
Dr Reddy's Labs 2622.80 2656.05 1.3 43,470 44,038
Cipla 591.45 545.25 -7.8 47,582 43,869
Aurobindo Pharma 691.10 685.15 -0.9 40,489 40,142
Tech Mahindra 477.20 378.15 -20.8 46,475 36,880
NMDC 136.90 113.60 -17.0 43,314 35,942
B H E L 169.10 136.95 -19.0 41,389 33,520
           
LTP: Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 01:41 pm.      

