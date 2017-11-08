Bharti Airtel trades lower after block deals

dipped 6% to Rs 481 on the BSE in early morning trade after more than 1% stake of the company changed hands through multiple The stock was down 4.4% to Rs 492 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early morning deal.







According to Business Standard reports, the is likely sell up to 199.9 million shares, comprising a 5% stake, in on Wednesday at about Rs 9,500 crore. At 09:26 AM; the stock was trading 2.3% lower at Rs 502 as compared to 0.3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 45.36 million equity shares representing 1.1% of total equity of have changed hands on the BSE and NSE, the exchange data shows.According to Business Standard reports, the is likely sell up to 199.9 million shares, comprising a 5% stake, in on Wednesday at about Rs 9,500 crore. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT