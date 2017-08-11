Business Standard Fund Cafe 2017: Managing mutual funds in the fast lane

Welcome to the Business Standard Fund
Café 2017. The last three years have seen an unprecedented growth in the mutual fund industry
as the total assets under management have more than doubled from 9 lakh crore rupees in March 2014 to 20 lakh crore rupees today.
Even as the mutual fund industry
is celebrating its achievement, we have also brought in a change in the format for toasting the success of the Business Standard Fund
Managers of the year. Two top fund managers, one from equity and one from debt, will receive awards today. The chief guest of the function Mr C B Bhave will present the awards.
The two outstanding achievers in equity and debt were selected by a prominent jury comprising Mr G N Bajpai, Jury chairman and former Sebi Chairman, Mr Ashishkumar Chauhan CEO of the BSE, Mr Ashvin Parekh, Managing Partner, APAS LLP and Mr Pradip Shah, Chairman, IndAsia Fund Advisors.
The award function will be followed by two Round Tables.
The first round table “Growth with Consolidation” will have the top CEOs of the fund industry.
-
Anuradha Rao, MD&CEO, SBI MF
-
Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss MF
-
Sundeep Sikka, ED&CEO, Reliance MF
-
Nimesh Shah, MD&CEO, ICICI Prudential MF
-
Milind Barve, MD, HDFC MF
-
Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak MF
-
Mr. Leo Puri, MD, UTI MF
-
A Balasubramanian, CEO, Birla Sunlife MF
The second round table “Equities and Debt: A reality check of trends” will constitute investment heads of the fund industry:
-
Sunil Singhania, Global head equities, Reliance Capital
-
S Naren, ED&CIO, ICICI Prudential MF
-
Prashant Jain, ED&CIO, HDFC MF
-
Vetri Subramaniam, Group president and head equity, UTI MF
-
Mahesh Patil, Co-CIO, Birla Sunlife MF
Ex-Sebi chief C B Bhave to award the Business Standard Fund
Managers of the year at ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai, Aug 11
