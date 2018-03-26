Cadila Healthcare gains 4% on USFDA nod for Metoprolol Succinate tablets

was trading 4.4% higher at Rs 386 on the in otherwise subdued market after the company said that Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US regulator for extended-release tablets. “Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market extended-release tablets USP in the strengths of 25mg, 50mg, 100mg and 200mg,” said in a press release. The drug is used to treat chest pain, heart failure and high blood pressure. Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added. The group has now more than 185 approvals and has so far filed over 320 ANDAs since the commencement of the filling process in FY 2003-24, the company said. At 09:45 am; the stock was trading 4% higher at Rs 385 as compared to 0.01% rise in the S&P Sensex. A combined around 700,000 shares changed hands on the counter on the and