JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Short-term outlook for the market remains negative: Devang Shah
Business Standard

Cadila Healthcare gains 4% on USFDA nod for Metoprolol Succinate tablets

The stock was trading 4% higher at Rs 385 as compared to 0.01% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 09:45 am.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Cadila Healthcare
The approval rate had remained soft during the past few years and was the key reason for poor US sales

Cadila Healthcare was trading 4.4% higher at Rs 386 on the BSE in otherwise subdued market after the company said that Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US regulator for Metoprolol Succinate extended-release tablets. “Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Metoprolol Succinate extended-release tablets USP in the strengths of 25mg, 50mg, 100mg and 200mg,” Cadila Healthcare said in a press release. The drug is used to treat chest pain, heart failure and high blood pressure. Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added. The group has now more than 185 approvals and has so far filed over 320 ANDAs since the commencement of the filling process in FY 2003-24, the company said. At 09:45 am; the stock was trading 4% higher at Rs 385 as compared to 0.01% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined around 700,000 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.

First Published: Mon, March 26 2018. 09:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements