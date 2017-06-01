TRENDING ON BS
Hindustan Unilever hits new high; surpasses SBI in m-cap ranking
Claris Lifesciences gains on successfully undergoing USFDA (PV) audit

For May, the stock has underperformed the market, sliding 7.5% compared with 4.1% gain in Sensex

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Claris Lifesciences rose as much as 11.9% to Rs 366 has after the company received ‘no observations’ from USFDA post Pharmacovigilance audit.
 
Claris Lifesciences Limited (CLL) along with its wholly owned subsidiary Claris Injectables Limited (CIL) announced today that it underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th May to Wednesday 31st May with No Observation (i483s). The announcement was made during market hours today, 31 May 2017,” the company said in a statement.


 
At 11:43 am, the scrip pared some gains and was trading 5% higher at Rs 343 as against the 0.07% rise in S&P BSE Sensex. For the month of May, the company has underperformed the market, sliding 7.5% compared with 4.1% gain in Sensex.
 
On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far. The stock had hit a high and low of Rs 366 and Rs 327.90 so far during the day. The stock had last hit a 52-week high of Rs 430.10 on 16 December 2016.

