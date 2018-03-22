'Client concentration' prompts curbs on stocks, says exchanges

Leading bourses and (NSE) said “client concentration” was among the why they had imposed trading restrictions on On Wednesday, both and had imposed an “additional surveillance measure (ASM)” on 20 Under this, a stock is only allowed to move in a price band of five per cent. Additionally, trading members have to provide 100 per cent margins for dealing in these The list of under ASM includes Vakrangee, Bombay Rayon Fashions, FCS Software Solutions and Gitanjali Gems. The move took traders by surprise.



“Shortlisting of securities for placing in ASM is based on objective criteria, as jointly decided by the Sebi, and the exchanges, covering the following parameters as observed in recent months—high-low variation; client concentration and number of price band hits,” the exchanges said in a circular.



Officials said high speculative activity was seen in some of these counters, prompting the action.Shares of most companies moved under ASM fell on Thursday. Vakrangee and Gitanjali Gems dropped a little over five per cent each.