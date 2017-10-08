Commodity picks: 9 October, 2017

Mustard seed

Mustard seed prices at the Jaipur were trading at Rs 3,900 a quintal. In the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,940 a quintal. Mustard seed arrivals are expected to decline in the coming days. Further, demand for end products is expected to gather momentum and support prices.





Guar seed

Guar seed prices in the Jodhpur market are trading at Rs 3,750 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 3,600 a quintal in the next couple of weeks, due to the ongoing peak arrivals season and higher carry-over stocks from last year.

Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain