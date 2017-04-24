Create financial awareness, make stock market accessible to everyone: Tyagi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) wants the to become accessible to everyone by creating financial awareness, not through tax incentives.

“Some say to get people into capital markets, there should be some support in terms of tax. I am not in favour of any tax concessions. People should come into the market through awareness,” said Ajay Tyagi, chairman of Sebi, at a felicitation ceremony of the National Assessment Test (NFLAT) at the

Only two per cent of the population invest directly in stock

“India is a huge country and if there is participation from only some areas, something is not correct,” Tyagi said, adding the regulator was planning more investor awareness programmes. It is also in discussion with the government to make financial education a part of schools’ curriculum.

“People across the country should invest in equity market, and not just those from Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Every segment should have an opportunity to participate in the financial sector,” the chief said.

An investor survey by Sebi-Nielsen showed 90 per cent of households prefer bank deposits, while less than 10 per cent prefer stocks and mutual funds. In rural areas, less than two per cent prefer stock market-related investments.

The survey revealed many people think trading in derivatives was safer than bond market investments, indicating a lack of

Tyagi said the use of technology in the financial sector was emerging as an important area.

has led to increased use of and people have to understand the new available and how these are getting integrated with the financial world.

Regulators and the government will have to constantly engage with stakeholders to increase financial literacy, he said. Tyagi also announced that would be available through the year.