D-Mart hits new high; shares surge 18% in weak market on heavy volumes

D-Mart market-cap crosses Rs 75,000 crore

At 1:51 PM; the stock was trading 17% higher at Rs 1,209, after hitting a new high of Rs 1,217 in intra-day trade on BSE

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

D-Mart market-cap crosses Rs 75,000 crore

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates D-Mart retail chain, have joined the league of companies with market capitalization(m-cap) of more than Rs 75,000 crore after more than 15% rally in shares on Tuesday.

At 1:51 pm, the stock was trading 17% higher at Rs 1,209, after hitting a new high of Rs 1,217 in intra-day trade on BSE.

With the m-cap of Rs 75,217 crore, D-Mart stands at number 38 position in overall m-cap ranking, the BSE data shows.  The company added nearly Rs 11,000 crore m-cap today, had m-cap of Rs 64,209 crore on Monday.

Since its debut on March 21, 2017, D-Mart managed to advance in the market-cap list by 25 notches.  It was at 63rd rank with market-cap of Rs 39,988 crore at the end of day of its listing.

D-Mart's m-cap is higher than 17 companies' part of the Nifty 50 index. It overtook Bosch, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Nestle India, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bharti Infratel and Grasim Industries 
First Published: Tue, September 26 2017. 14:09 IST

