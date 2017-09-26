D-Mart market-cap crosses Rs 75,000 crore

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain, have joined the league of companies with market capitalization(m-cap) of more than Rs 75,000 crore after more than 15% rally in shares on Tuesday.At 1:51 pm, the stock was trading 17% higher at Rs 1,209, after hitting a new high of Rs 1,217 in intra-day trade on BSE.With the m-cap of Rs 75,217 crore, stands at number 38 position in overall m-cap ranking, the BSE data shows. The company added nearly Rs 11,000 crore m-cap today, had m-cap of Rs 64,209 crore on Monday.Since its debut on March 21, 2017, managed to advance in the market-cap list by 25 notches. It was at 63rd rank with market-cap of Rs 39,988 crore at the end of day of its listing.D-Mart's m-cap is higher than 17 companies' part of the Nifty 50 index. It overtook Bosch, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Nestle India, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bharti Infratel and Grasim Industries