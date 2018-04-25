DCM Shriram plunges 13% on weak March quarter results

-
ALSO READSugar stocks extend fall on concerns of record output Sugar shares in focus; Dwarikesh Sugar, Balrampur Chini up over 5% Sasken Technologies shares hit record high on strong Q4 results DCB Bank shares rally 14% in two days after good Q4 results Shriram Transport Finance Company focuses on rural markets to drive growth
-
Operations revenue was down 3% at Rs 15.66 billion against Rs 16.16 billion in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
The company said sugar volumes declined by 14% due sales restriction by central government. Sugar Prices for Q4FY18 down by 13% YoY, while molasses prices down to almost zero.
Sugar PBDIT (profit before depreciation, interest and tax) turned into negative Rs 1,270 million from positive Rs 1,410 million, it added.
“Sugar business is experiencing difficult price situation with prices significantly below cost. Industry has been pursuing with government for immediate support as well as a rational policy framework. There is need for urgent action in this regard to ensure that farmers’ interests are protected,” Ajay Shriram, Chairman & Senior Managing Director, and Vikram Shriram, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, said on the performance of the company.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU