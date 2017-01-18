Delta Corp dips post Q3 results

-
Income from operations of the company during the quarter under review decreased 22% to Rs 104 crore in Q3FY17 against Rs 134 crore in Q2FY17. It had operational income of Rs 99 crore in the same quarter year ago.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin during the quarter under review declined to 30.2% from 42.2% in preceding quarter and 32.7% in a year ago quarter.
Delta Corp on January 16, 2017 said it has been issued a licence for operations of a Casino in Gangtok, Sikkim, under the Sikkim Casino (Control &Tax) Act, 2002.
The company is fully ready to commence its Casino operations and will do so immediately, it added.
Delta Corp holds three offshore gaming licences in Goa and has an integrated casino resort in Daman. The company also has three luxury hotel properties in Goa Deltin Suites, Deltin Palms and Villa Marina by Deltin.
At 11:33 am; the stock was down 3% at Rs 131 on the BSE as compared to 0.54% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 3.57 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
