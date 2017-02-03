Demonetisation lowers India's gold demand to 7-year low in 2016

In a major respite for policy makers, the country's demand fell to a seven-year low in calendar 2016, due to a sharp decline in smuggling following the of high-value currency notes in November.

Data compiled by the World Council (WGC) showed India’s demand at 675.5 tonnes in calendar year 2016 compared to 857.2 tonnes in the previous year, down 21.2 per cent. In dollar terms, India’s demand fell 15 per cent to $27.2 billion in calendar 2016 from $32 billion the previous year.

The decline in India’s demand assumes significance, as the government took several initiatives to discourage consumers from purchasing precious ornaments. To eradicate cash transactions above the threshold, the government last year strengthened the KYC (know-your-customer) norms by imposing a limit on cash dealings of Rs 200,000 without KYC while no restriction was imposed on cash purchase of jewellery with KYC. In Union Budget 2017-18, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, capped cash transactions at Rs 300,000 without changing the rule for KYC requirement. Apart from that, the government had also levied excise duty of one per cent in the Union Budget 2016-17.

“ demand was affected as the industry faced a number of challenges in transitioning to the emerging, structurally transparent system – be it the PAN (permanent account number) card requirement, the excise duty on jewellery, or the publicity around income disclosure schemes. This was not unique to gold, but trade practices and embedded buying behaviour created short-term headwinds,” said Somasundaram, PR, Managing Director (India), World Council.



Of the two main categories of gold, jewellery demand was hit harder than investment. While the jewellery demand slumped by a massive 22.4 per cent to 514 tonnes in calendar 2016 from 662.3 tonnes in 2015, investment demand was down 17 per cent to 161.5 tonnes in calendar 2016 from 194.9 tonnes in calendar 2015.

“Looking ahead, these policies aim to deliver a stronger economy and a more transparent industry, both of which should deliver significant benefits to buyers and also accelerate the industry's transformaton to becoming more organised. remains a legitimate saving option for millions and in order for it to play a dynamic role in the economy, it has to enter the mainstream via organised channels. However, we anticipate that calendar 2017 will see a demand range of 650-750 tonnes, due to the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), coupled with the gradual adaptation to the previous years’ policy changes,” said Somasundaram.

In the overall demand for gold, however, the share of smuggling has declined to 17 per cent (upper limit of 100-120 tonnes) in calendar 2016 compared to around 20 per cent (upper limit of 140-160 tonnes) in 2015 due to a demonetisation-driven liquidity crisis.

“The year 2017 is likely to be more a year of transition for demand in India, with a greater shift towards the organised sector. A conservative estimate puts demand at 650-750 tonnes in 2017. But, long-term prospects look bullish in India, with an average 850-950 tonnes. For to remain in the financial system, the government needs to keep the GST rate (along with import duty) substantially lower than the current prevailing duty of around 13 per cent. It must also incentivise honest taxpayers in trade, such as investors in exchange traded funds (ETFs) not seeking delivery of the bullion,” said Somasundaram.

Meanwhile, India’s import declined by a staggering 39 per cent to 648.3 tonnes in calendar 2016 from 1,065 tonnes in the previous year, WGC data showed. Of this, unrefined (dore) import contributed to 141.9 tonnes in calendar 2016 from 229 tonnes in 2015, indicating a decline of 38 per cent. Total recovery from scrap, however, jumped by 12 per cent to 89.6 tonnes in calendar 2016 from 80.2 tonnes in the previous year.

On considering 25,000 tonnes of holding in Indian households, the average per capita deposits work out to 18 grams.