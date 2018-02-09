JUST IN
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Derivative Strategy for Biocon by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy for Biocon by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:

Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah  |  New Delhi 

Derivative Strategy for Biocon by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities: Buy Biocon February Future at Rs 616.5 Stop loss: Rs 604 Target: Rs 640 Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in Biocon futures today where we have seen open interest addition of 2% with price rise of 4%. Stock price has given flag pattern breakout on the daily chart today with higher volumes, indicating continuation of an overall bullish trend Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above

