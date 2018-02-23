Derivative Strategy on Dish TV by HDFC Securities

on Dish TV by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities: Buy 75 call at Rs 3.40 Stop loss: Rs 2.50 Target: Rs 6 Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in Dish futures today where we have seen sharp rise in open interest with price rise of 2%. Stock price managed to close above its 5 day simple moving average and 20 day simple moving average today with higher volumes. Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock.

Multiple bottoms have been made around 70 odd levels since August 2017.