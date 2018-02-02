JUST IN
Derivative Strategy on M&M by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy on M&M by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:

Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Derivative Strategy on M&M by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities: Buy M&M February at 800 call at Rs 23 Stop loss: Rs 15 Target: Rs 40 Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in M&M futures today where we have seen open interest addition of 7% with price rise of 5%. Stock price has given breakout on the daily, weekly and Monthly chart where it managed to close at all-time high. M&M reported 32% rise in Auto sales for the month of January Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the M&M for the coming days Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

