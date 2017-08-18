Emkay Global Financial extends gain post Q1 results

Services hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 208, up 5% on BSE in intra-day trade, surging 22% in past four trading sessions, after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2017 (Q1FY18). The stock was trading at its highest level since February 2008.



The consolidated net profit of the company in Q1FY18 has jumped more than five-fold at Rs 8.17 crore against Rs 1.60 crore in an year ago quarter. The revenues from operations grew 66% to Rs 35.52 crore from Rs 21.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.



Since June 13, 2017, the stock has rallied 53% from Rs 136, after the company said it has entered into an exclusive pact with DBS Bank arm DBS Vickers Securities (Singapore) for sharing knowledge, co-branding and distribution of equity research to the latter's global clients. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2% during the period.



Services is trading under “T” group on the BSE and NSE. In the trade—for—trade segment no speculative trading is allowed and delivery of shares and payment of consideration amount are mandatory.