JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat, Nifty hovers near 10,400; Pharma cos gain
Business Standard

Fertiliser shares in focus; National Fertilizers, RCF up 5%

RCF, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, National Fertilisers, FACT and Madras Fertilisers were up in the range of 5% to 8% on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Neem-coated truth: Urea policy isn't a game-changer

Shares of fertilizers companies were trading higher by up to 10% on the BSE in early morning trade after the government approved a proposal to extend urea subsidy till 2020. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers (RCF), Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, National Fertilisers, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (FACT) and Madras Fertilisers were up in the range of 5% to 8% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat at 33,839 points at 10:20 am. "The continuation of the urea subsidy scheme will ensure adequate quantity of urea is made available to the farmers at statutory controlled price," an official release said after the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). The CCEA has also approved implementation of direct benefit transfer (DBT) for disbursement of fertiliser subsidy in order to reduce diversion and plug the leakages, the PTI report suggested. The financials of 21 fertilizer companies reveals that there has been an increase in the overall sales growth and net profits of the fertilizer sector in December quarter (Q3FY18). Sales have increased by 14.9% year on year (YoY) on account of higher realisations and an increase in production of fertilizers.

The net profit has increased by 54.8% YoY due to timely disbursement of the subsidies. “More states have been added in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) purview. DBT has been rolled on a pilot basis and has helped bring down the working capital pressure faced by the players,” CARE Ratings said in Q3FY18 fertilizers sector update.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
NAGARJUNA FERT. 18.10 16.80 7.74
NATL. FERTILIZER 59.70 56.35 5.94
F A C T 63.70 60.70 4.94
KHAITAN CHEMICAL 15.95 15.20 4.93
MADRAS FERT. 35.45 33.80 4.88
ZUARI AGRO CHEM. 516.80 493.20 4.79
R C F 80.20 76.65 4.63
S P I C 38.00 36.70 3.54
MANGALORE CHEM. 66.20 64.25 3.04
COROMANDEL INTER 515.45 500.80 2.93
CHAMBAL FERT. 166.55 162.05 2.78
G S F C 127.45 124.10 2.70
G N F C 434.25 426.55 1.81

First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 10:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements