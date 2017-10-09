Financials rule IPO scene this year, fundraising crosses Rs 30,000 cr mark

This has been a record year for initial public offerings (IPOs) with fundraising crossing the Rs 30,000 crore-mark in the first nine months itself. Typically, in a bumper year, fundraising is well-distributed across sectors. Unfortunately, that’s not the case with the primary markets this year. An analysis of sector-wise distribution of capital raised this year shows every second rupee has been raised by financial sector firms. Compare this with the two other best years for IPOs — 2007 and 2010 — when realty and mining, the top sectors for the respective years, ...