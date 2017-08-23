JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty reclaims 9800 on positive global cues
Business Standard

Fortis Healthcare gains 6% after Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys stake

On August 22, Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought 4.5 million shares of Fortis at Rs 134.65 per share on NSE

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Fortis Healthcare board approves scheme for diagnostics business demerger

Fortis Healthcare gained 6% to Rs 150 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early morning trade after Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought nearly one percentage point stake in the company via open market.

On Tuesday, August 22, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, bought 4.5 million shares or 0.9% stake in Fortis Healthcare through bulk deal at Rs 134.65 per share, the NSE data showed. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEALS DATA

Yesterday, around 58.4 million shares representing 11.27% of total equity of Fortis Healthcare had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock has recovered 19% from its 30-month low of Rs 125.55 touched on Tuesday.

At 9:35 am, it was up 5.5% at Rs 149 on NSE, as compared to 0.32% rise in the Nifty50 index. A combined 7.52 million shares changed hands on the counter on NSE and BSE so far.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%