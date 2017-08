Fortis Healthcare gains 6% after Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys stake

gained 6% to Rs 150 on the (NSE) in early morning trade after bought nearly one percentage point stake in the company via open market.On Tuesday, August 22, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, bought 4.5 million shares or 0.9% stake in through bulk deal at Rs 134.65 per share, the NSE data showed. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEALS DATA Yesterday, around 58.4 million shares representing 11.27% of total equity of had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock has recovered 19% from its 30-month low of Rs 125.55 touched on Tuesday.At 9:35 am, it was up 5.5% at Rs 149 on NSE, as compared to 0.32% rise in the Nifty50 index. A combined 7.52 million shares changed hands on the counter on NSE and BSE so far.