Fortis Healthcare gains 6% after Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys stake

On Tuesday, August 22, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, bought 4.5 million shares or 0.9% stake in Fortis Healthcare through bulk deal at Rs 134.65 per share, the NSE data showed. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEALS DATA
Yesterday, around 58.4 million shares representing 11.27% of total equity of Fortis Healthcare had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock has recovered 19% from its 30-month low of Rs 125.55 touched on Tuesday.
At 9:35 am, it was up 5.5% at Rs 149 on NSE, as compared to 0.32% rise in the Nifty50 index. A combined 7.52 million shares changed hands on the counter on NSE and BSE so far.
