Fortis Healthcare hits 30-month low; stock falls 13% intra-day





The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 19.15 million equity shares 3.7% of total equity of exchanging hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:20 am.



On August 14, had informed the stock exchanges that, Holdings Private Limited, the promoter of the company, sold 5.46 million (1.05%) equity shares on August 10, through off-market.



Due to sale from July 25, 2017 to August 10, 2017, the cumulative shareholding of Holdings, has been reduced by 2% accordingly, this disclosure has been made, it added.



Earlier, on July 18, 2017, Holdings had sold 13.5 million or 2.6% stake of for Rs 203 crore through open market on NSE.



Meanwhile, total promoters holding in company declined from 62.91% on January 28, 2017, to 42.96% at the end of June 2017 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.