Fortis Healthcare hits 30-month low; stock falls 13% intra-day

-
ALSO READFortis Healthcare slips 15% as Malaysian firm denies stake buy report Fortis Healthcare: Correction a good entry point Daiichi contempt plea: Delhi HC tells Fortis promoters to respond by Aug 10 Not close to any deal with Fortis, says IHH Buy Balrampur Chini, Fortis Healthcare, says Prabhudas Lilladher
-
The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 19.15 million equity shares 3.7% of total equity of Fortis Healthcare exchanging hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:20 am.
On August 14, Fortis Healthcare had informed the stock exchanges that, Fortis Healthcare Holdings Private Limited, the promoter of the company, sold 5.46 million (1.05%) equity shares on August 10, through off-market.
Due to sale from July 25, 2017 to August 10, 2017, the cumulative shareholding of Fortis Healthcare Holdings, has been reduced by 2% accordingly, this disclosure has been made, it added.
Earlier, on July 18, 2017, Fortis Healthcare Holdings had sold 13.5 million or 2.6% stake of Fortis Healthcare for Rs 203 crore through open market on NSE. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEAL DETAILS
CLICK HERE FOR Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers
Meanwhile, total promoters holding in company declined from 62.91% on January 28, 2017, to 42.96% at the end of June 2017 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU