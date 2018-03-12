Fund managers buy 1.7 mn PNB shares in Feb despite 40% slump in price

Many mutual fund (MF) managers added shares of fraud-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) to their portfolios in February, amid a 40 per cent slide in the counter. A total of 1.7 million shares of the state-owned bank were added by equity MFs, data shows. Put together, the number of shares in fund managers’ holdings, by end-February was 233.8 million, against 232.1 million at end-January. Overall allocation to in terms of assets, however, is marginal. “We did not expect the fall to be so fast and steep. It was only when shares cracked below Rs 125 that we started buying,” said a fund manager. Fingers are crossed at this juncture. Some say it looked like a good value buy. If their bets go as expected, this buying could reward them heavily over the next one to two years. Industry insiders told Business Standard one reason fund managers chose not to sell was the timing. “If they had sold later, when the damage was already done, they would have hit their own portfolio further.

The stock could have hit all the way down to Rs 60-70 or more.”