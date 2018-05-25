Gateway okays acquisition of Blackstone stake in arm; stock up 20%

is locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 199 on the BSE after the company said its board approved the acquisition of entire shareholding held by Blackstone in Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) and equity shares in for a total consideration of Rs 8.10 billion.

The acquisition of entire shareholding will take holding in to 99.80%.

The acquisition is to be completed within a period of 90 days, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required, said in a BSE filing.

Till 01:59 pm; a combined 1.33 million shares changed hands and there were pending 21,296 shares on the BSE and NSE.