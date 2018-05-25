Gateway okays acquisition of Blackstone stake in arm; stock up 20%

-
ALSO READ
Gateway Distriparks hits 52-week low on FPI selling
Lower volumes force JNPT's container stations to move to unnotified yards
Strong container volume boost for Concor, Gateway: Will growth sustain?
Container freight station operators tweak logistics strategy to save costs
Container freight station operators face job loss as revenue volumes drop
-
The acquisition of entire shareholding will take Gateway Distriparks holding in Gateway Rail Freight to 99.80%.
The acquisition is to be completed within a period of 90 days, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required, Gateway Distriparks said in a BSE filing.
Till 01:59 pm; a combined 1.33 million shares changed hands and there were pending 21,296 shares on the BSE and NSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU