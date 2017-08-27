Glass 2/3rd full for IPO investors

Last week, IPO (initial public offering) investors in Avenue Supermarts were rejoicing, as the stock touched Rs 1,000, 3.3 times the issue price of Rs 299. However, not all investors are as lucky as those in Avenue Supermarts. The IPO track record in 2017 isn’t bad either. Two of three IPOs that have hit markets this year have made money for the investors. At Thursday’s closing price, 10 of the 15 companies that launched IPOs this year are trading above their issue price. The average issue-to-date gains for these 15 companies are over 42 per cent, against 20 per cent gain ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?