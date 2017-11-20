HDFC Standard Life extends gain after strong debut

-
ALSO READHDFC Life IPO opens today: Should you invest? Insurance industry entering a phase of sustainable growth: HDFC Life CEO HDFC, Standard Life to sell 15% stake in HDFC Life via IPO HDFC Life IPO opens today: From anchor investment to mkt share, all you should know HDFC Life's Rs 8,700-cr IPO subscribed 4.8 times
-
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company soared as much as 27% to Rs 369 on Friday on its debut listing. The share closed at Rs 345, up Rs 55 or 19% from its Initial Public Offer (IPO) allotment. The company issued shares at price of Rs 290 per share.
On November 11, 2017, The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment Fund purchased 19.26 million shares of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company for Rs 626 crore. The FII had bought the shares at a price of Rs 325.13 per share, the bulk deal data shows. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEAL DATA
The name of the seller not ascertained immediately.
At 10:14 AM; the stock was trading 2% higher at Rs 352 against 0.1% decline in the Nifty 50 index. A combined 6.29 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU