Hero MotoCorp best performing auto stock, up 10% so far in August

Company 31/07/2017 LTP % chg Hero Motocorp 3654.10 4026.00 10.2 Atul Auto 430.65 439.60 2.1 Eicher Motors 30040.60 30593.80 1.8 Bajaj Auto 2807.60 2853.25 1.6 TVS Motor Co. 582.15 582.60 0.1 Maruti Suzuki 7707.95 7680.00 -0.4 M & M 1402.00 1373.90 -2.0 Escorts 668.70 638.10 -4.6 Force Motors 4032.05 3815.00 -5.4 Ashok Leyland 109.65 103.65 -5.5 VST Till. Tract. 2222.05 1992.80 -10.3 Tata Motors 444.50 382.30 -14.0 SML ISUZU 1127.70 952.00 -15.6 S&P BSE Sensex 32514.94 31653.06 -2.7 S&P BSE Auto 24463.15 23892.98 -2.3 LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 01:23 pm

(HMC) hit a new high of Rs 4,044, up 2% on BSE in intra-day trade, extending its past two weeks gain, after the company reported a strong 17% growth in total two-wheeler sales of 623,269 units in July. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacture had sold 532,113 units in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal (July 2016).is the best performing stock among automobiles, up 10% thus far in the month of August. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex and S&P BSE Auto index were down 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. and up 2%, while TVS Motor gained marginally by 0.1% during the period.Despite sluggish sales for the first few days of the month due the transition to Goods & Service Tax (GST), recorded six-lakh plus sales for the month of July. This is the third consecutive month of six-lakh plus sales for the company in this fiscal, having clocked 624,185 units in June and 633,884 units in May.The company said it is confident of carrying forward this growth momentum into the upcoming festive season.Analysts at HDFC Securities believe HMCL is the best pick, with a likely revival in the rural economy (especially in UP, the largest market for two-wheelers, with a share of 14%), as around 50% of sales are in rural Launch of six new models (including 125 CC scooters) in FY18E will provide much-needed support to volume growth.A sharp rally in stock, the market capitalization (m-cap) of the company crossed Rs 80,000 crore. With the m-cap of Rs 80,172 crore, Hero MotoCorp, is less than 4% away from and Bajaj Auto, which having m-cap of Rs 83,283 crore and Rs 82,471 crore, respectively, the BSE data shows.