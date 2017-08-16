Hero MotoCorp best performing auto stock, up 10% so far in August

Hero MotoCorp is the best performing stock among automobiles, up 10% thus far in the month of August. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex and S&P BSE Auto index were down 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto up 2%, while TVS Motor gained marginally by 0.1% during the period.
Despite sluggish sales for the first few days of the month due the transition to Goods & Service Tax (GST), Hero MotoCorp recorded six-lakh plus sales for the month of July. This is the third consecutive month of six-lakh plus sales for the company in this fiscal, having clocked 624,185 units in June and 633,884 units in May.
The company said it is confident of carrying forward this growth momentum into the upcoming festive season.
Analysts at HDFC Securities believe HMCL is the best pick, with a likely revival in the rural economy (especially in UP, the largest market for two-wheelers, with a share of 14%), as around 50% of sales are in rural markets. Launch of six new models (including 125 CC scooters) in FY18E will provide much-needed support to volume growth.
A sharp rally in Hero MotoCorp stock, the market capitalization (m-cap) of the company crossed Rs 80,000 crore. With the m-cap of Rs 80,172 crore, Hero MotoCorp, is less than 4% away from Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto, which having m-cap of Rs 83,283 crore and Rs 82,471 crore, respectively, the BSE data shows.
|Company
|31/07/2017
|LTP
|% chg
|Hero Motocorp
|3654.10
|4026.00
|10.2
|Atul Auto
|430.65
|439.60
|2.1
|Eicher Motors
|30040.60
|30593.80
|1.8
|Bajaj Auto
|2807.60
|2853.25
|1.6
|TVS Motor Co.
|582.15
|582.60
|0.1
|Maruti Suzuki
|7707.95
|7680.00
|-0.4
|M & M
|1402.00
|1373.90
|-2.0
|Escorts
|668.70
|638.10
|-4.6
|Force Motors
|4032.05
|3815.00
|-5.4
|Ashok Leyland
|109.65
|103.65
|-5.5
|VST Till. Tract.
|2222.05
|1992.80
|-10.3
|Tata Motors
|444.50
|382.30
|-14.0
|SML ISUZU
|1127.70
|952.00
|-15.6
|S&P BSE Sensex
|32514.94
|31653.06
|-2.7
|S&P BSE Auto
|24463.15
|23892.98
|-2.3
|LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 01:23 pm
