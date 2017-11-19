How long can HDFC Life maintain the IPO zing?

Coming from the HDFC stable and that too an initial public offering (IPO) after 22 years, hopes were high on HDFC Standard Life (HDFC Life).

The company, too, didn’t disappoint its investors one bit. In fact, with listing gains of 19 per cent, HDFC Life’s stock market debut has far exceeded the show put up by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (I-Pru Life) last year, or even the recent entry of SBI Life. Interestingly, I-Pru Life is the market leader in the private life insurance space, with SBI Life taking the second spot, while HDFC Life trails both, taking the ...