India Inx planning new platform to make buying shares of foreign cos easier

Buying shares of foreign companies is likely to get easier. According to sources, India Inx, an arm of leading bourse BSE, plans to launch a platform to directly deal in shares of companies listed across the globe.

The platform, likely to be called India Inx Global Access, is being created from the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), an International Finance Services Centre (IFSC) where India Inx is headquartered. Sources say India Inx is already in talks with numerous global exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and Dubai Stock Exchange, to ...