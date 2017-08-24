IndusInd Bank, DHFL, HPCL, Dilip Buildcon, JSW Steel hit record highs

-
-
Asahi India Glass, Future Retail, Heritage Foods, Indiabulls Housing, Jindal Stainless Hisar and Kansai Nerolac are among others hit new highs on Thursday.
All these stocks have outperformed the market by gaining up to 300% thus in the calendar 2017, as compared to 18.7% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex and 23% gain in the S&P BSE500 index.
Future Retail, Dilip Buildcon and Jindal Stainless Hisar have become multi-baggers and rallied by more than 100%.
Dilip Buildcon was trading 4.5% higher at Rs 604 on BSE. The stock of roads & highways Company surged 164% from Rs 229 on December 30, 2016. The company had delivered stellar performance in January-March (Q4FY17) quarter with net profit growth at 227% year-on-year, led by a pickup in execution, lower interest growth and high early completion bonus of Rs 80 crore.
HPCL, too, hit a new high of Rs 471 on BSE in intra-day trade. The stock gained nearly 9% in past three trading sessions, after the board of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday gave 'in-principle' approval to acquire government's 51.11% stake in HPCL. In past one month, it rallied 28% from Rs 369 as against 3% decline in the benchmark index.
|Company
|30/12/2016
|23/08/2017
|% chg
|Future Retail
|128.45
|505.85
|293.8
|Dilip Buildcon
|229.25
|604.40
|163.6
|Jindal Stainless Hisar
|89.85
|186.90
|108.0
|DHFL
|243.70
|473.35
|94.2
|Indiabulls Hous.
|650.45
|1212.90
|86.5
|Asahi India Glas
|178.40
|331.10
|85.6
|Vakrangee
|273.20
|473.80
|73.4
|H P C L
|294.13
|466.00
|58.4
|Heritage Foods
|884.25
|1366.55
|54.5
|JSW Steel
|162.46
|247.60
|52.4
|IndusInd Bank
|1107.45
|1679.00
|51.6
|Kansai Nerolac
|319.90
|466.65
|45.9
|S&P BSE Sensex
|26626.46
|31614.12
|18.7
|S&P BSE500 index
|11036.44
|13620.10
|23.4
|LTP on BSE in Rs at 02:24 PM.
