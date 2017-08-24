Infosys back on top 10 m-cap list; up 2% for second straight session

was up 2.7% at Rs 919, extending Wednesday’s gain of 2% on BSE, in otherwise range bound market on Thursday, on reports that the company’s co-founder is likely to return to the helm of IT major.After a nearly 5% gain in past two trading sessions, Infosys, the country’s second-largest software company is back in the top 10 companies by market capitalisation (m-cap) or value on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).With the m-cap of Rs 210,379 crore, is currently stands at ninth rank, ahead of Indian Oil Corporation, which had m-cap of Rs 208,318 crore at 11:49 am, the BSE data shows.The m-cap of had declined by Rs 33,914 crore or 14.5% in just two trading sessions between August 18 and August 21, after Vishal Sikka, the company’s first non-founder Chief Executive Officer (CEO), resigned on last Friday, August 17, citing slander by founders.According to Business Standard reports, the domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have written a letter to seeking the return of co-founder on the company’s board. Nilekani left in 2009 to take charge at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the implementing agency of Aadhaar.