Infosys drops off list of top 10 firms by m-cap

Just three days after resigned as chief executive officer of Infosys, the country’s second-largest software company, went off the list of the top 10 companies by (m-cap) or value on the NSE.

Infosys’ stood at Rs 2,00,617 crore on Monday, compared to Rs 2,12,067 crore on Friday at the closing price of Rs 923.25 on the NSE.

A year ago, was ranked the fifth most valuable company in the country, with a market value of Rs 2,34,589 crore. Infosys, which fell to the 11th spot on Monday, was replaced by state-run Indian Oil Corporation.





ALSO READ: Former CFO V Balakrishnan seeks exit of Infosys chairman, co-chairman On the day of Sikka's resignation, lost Rs 22,418 crore of its market value. The stock on Monday closed at its three-year low on NSE, at a price of Rs 873, apiece.

These levels were last seen in August 2014. On Saturday, the board approved a Rs 13,000-crore share buyback. Despite the lucrative buyback offer at Rs 1,150 a share, it couldn't stop company's stock from plunging; it was down 5.75 per cent on Monday.