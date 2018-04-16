Infosys cuts FY19 EBIT margin guidance; stock dips 6%

has dipped 6% to Rs 1,099 on the BSE in opening deals on profit booking after the information technology (IT) major said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will grew 22-24% for 2018-19 (FY19) as compared to 24.3% achieved in FY18.

At 09:26 am; the stock recovered from its early morning low and was trading 3.7% lower at Rs 1,126, as compared to 0.23% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Thus far in the calendar year 2018, had outperformed the market by surging 12% against a marginal 0.4% rise in the benchmark index till Friday.

said while announcing its Q4FY18 results in post market hours on Friday that it expects revenue for FY19 to grow in the range of 6-8% in constant currency (CC) terms and 7-9% in US dollar terms.

“FY19 CC revenue guidance at 6%-8% came in line with street estimates however 100bps lowering of the margin range to 22%-24% came as a negative surprise”, analysts at Antique Stock Broking said in result review.

“We believe all these measures are needed to drive future growth and change the business model as per the evolving dynamics. We believe that the margin guidance is conservative as it implies a 170bps decline from the 24.7% margins reported in 4QFY18”, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, reported net profit of Rs 36.90 million for January-March quarter (Q4FY18), which were in line with Street’s expectation. The company posted net profit of Rs 36.03 billion in the same quarter last fiscal. It had profit of Rs 59.29 billion in December quarter.

Revenues of the company grew 5.6% to Rs 180.83 billion in the January-March quarter compared with Rs 171.20 billion in the year-ago period. (earnings before interest and tax) margins at 24.7% were 40bps ahead of consensus estimates.