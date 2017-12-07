IRB Infrastructure hits 11-month low; stock dips 7%

-
Based on documents received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Satish Shetty had filed a cheating and forgery case with Lonavala police in October 2009 against IRB chairman and managing director Virendra Mhaiskar and others, alleging illegal purchase of government land in Ozarde and Pimploli villages in Maval tehsil of Pune district, the PTI report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
“AIIPL on its own accord proceeded to cancel agreements to sell, for these land parcels. The amount attributable to these 5% of land parcels, pertaining to which the charge sheet has been filed, is Rs 6 crore only,” IRB Infra said in regulatory filing.
The stock of company engaged in infrastructure business at its lowest level since December 30, 2016. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 183 on December 27, 2016 in intra-day day. Thus far, the stock has fallen 28% from its 52-week high of Rs 272 hit on May 3 this year.
The trading volumes on the counter surged nearly three-fold with a combined 6.32 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
